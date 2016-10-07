Summer's a distant memory, winter's coming, and so on, so forth. Yes, we've heard it all before, it happens every year. To be honest, we're actually looking forward to colder weather and the prospect of investing in lots of layering, packing away summer stuff and discovering lesser-known brands before anyone else.
Your lumpy knits, misshapen jumpers and ancient duffle coat might not be the sexiest nor most sophisticated part of your wardrobe, so we're stepping in with some more stylish suggestions on how best to wrap up this season. Whether's its a shearling coat, a polo neck, a slogan knit or party wear, we've got all bases covered.
Your lumpy knits, misshapen jumpers and ancient duffle coat might not be the sexiest nor most sophisticated part of your wardrobe, so we're stepping in with some more stylish suggestions on how best to wrap up this season. Whether's its a shearling coat, a polo neck, a slogan knit or party wear, we've got all bases covered.