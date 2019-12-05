27 Stylish Gifts To Keep For Yourself This Year

It's the season of giving, yes, but that doesn't mean that you should leave yourself off the list. Self-care is now a universally accepted way of life, so we’re indulging ourselves (just a little) with a few gifts for me, myself, and I.
Gift gifting can be more of a guessing game than a scavenger hunt that's genuinely fun. But it becomes pretty damn easy when you're shopping for one person — yourself. Even better, you don't have to go through the hurdles of keeping it a surprise and wrapping the gift. You are your best friend here.
So, give your gift-list a temporary toss aside and focus on the one that's closest to home. Take the plunge for that bag you've been eyeing, score the boots you've been dreaming about with a leftover Black Friday discount, or finally treat yourself with some much-needed skincare. Whatever you buy, make it good; no one deserves a little self-love more than yourself. Happy self-gifting!
