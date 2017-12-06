Star Wars fans will forever miss Carrie Fisher and the fearless leader she embodied, General Leia Organa. The beloved icon passed away on December 27, just one year after reprising her role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now, someone very close to the late actress' heart will receive homage in the franchise that made Fisher a star: her dog.
Per the A.V. Club, some eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of what seemed to be an alien version of Fisher's dog, Gary Fisher. When the Twitter account for Star Wars fansite Fantha Tracks tweeted at The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson about the image, Johnson confirmed that it was, indeed, a tribute to the late star's beloved pet.
"@rianjohnson we @FanthaTracks want to know if you can confirm this cute little creature is #spacegary in #TheLastJedi," wrote one fan, referring to the dog-like alien to the left of the scene.
@rianjohnson we @FanthaTracks want to know if you can confirm this cute little creature is #spacegary in #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/0if7XRiqog— clair henry (@irishgeekgirl) December 6, 2017
"YES! Wow, good eyes," responded the director.
The resemblance is uncanny:
As for the real Gary, not to worry: He's doing just fine. The pup, a black French bulldog with a tongue that perpetually hangs out of his mouth, currently lives with Fisher's assistant, reports People.
According to People, Fisher first adopted Gary from her daughter, Billie Lourd, as an emotional support animal to help Fisher – an outspoken activist for mental health issues – with her bipolar disorder. Always by Fisher's side, Gary was with his mom on the December 23 flight in which Fisher suffered from cardiac arrest. She died four days later, on December 27.
Gary famously accompanied his mother to television interviews, including one with Good Morning America in 2015, when Fisher was promoting The Force Awakens. Naturally, he stole the show.
It's clear Fisher would have gotten a kick out of Gary's "role" in the Star Wars universe. A year after her death, it's sweet to see Gary – or his doppelganger, at least – following his mom's footsteps.
