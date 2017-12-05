This Instagram-Famous Indie Beauty Brand Just Hit Ulta

In terms of consumer spending in 2017, it makes sense why more people shop online than in-store: It's just easier to buy throw pillows when you're laying in bed. But when it comes to beauty, brick-and-mortar stores can't disappear by way of Blackberry messenger (RIP) because people want to try on a BB cream or lipstick before they buy it — which is why retailers like Sephora, Ulta, and Blue Mercury are thriving.
What's even more exciting? When the brands you've been stalking on Instagram — the ones that have only ever existed on your computer screen — hit big beauty box stores. And this past week, one of our favorite beauty stores has just brought a killer indie beauty brand from only only to select stores across the country — and it's bringing the top-rated liquid matte lipsticks with it. Enter: Dose Of Colors.
While Dose of Colors was recently brought to select Ulta Beauty stores across the country, it won't be available in every location — yet. For now that, you can pick up the brand's products in California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. No word yet on when, exactly, other stores will open.
And while we already know that Ulta has a killer holiday collection going on right now, with something for every beauty lover on your list, there's no time like the present to stock up. If you're in the roll-out zone, we'd recommend grabbing some of the DOC incredibly long-wearing, matte liquid lipsticks for someone special's stocking. Shipping costs need not apply.
