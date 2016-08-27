Lip gloss may be having a moment, and nontouring has been all over Instagram, but fall is around the corner. And that means we're itching for change.
So, in celebration of the (very) brief reprieve those of us in New York City got from the extreme heat and humidity this week, we decided to remind ourselves of a time when makeup didn't melt off our faces by revisiting our favorite fall makeup look: all-matte-everything.
Yes, we love a good shiny lip, but a rich matte is our go-to pairing with the velvet, heavy silk, and cozy wool we start stocking up on in September. So we rounded up the best matte liquid lipsticks with creamy formulas and powerful pigments — at every price point.
Below, find our picks and let us know: Which liquid lipstick do you love? Vote your favorite up if it's a staple in your bag, and down if it wasn't your absolute fave. And if you aren't a huge fan of matte lips and want to sit this one out, check out our best lip-gloss reccs instead.
So, in celebration of the (very) brief reprieve those of us in New York City got from the extreme heat and humidity this week, we decided to remind ourselves of a time when makeup didn't melt off our faces by revisiting our favorite fall makeup look: all-matte-everything.
Yes, we love a good shiny lip, but a rich matte is our go-to pairing with the velvet, heavy silk, and cozy wool we start stocking up on in September. So we rounded up the best matte liquid lipsticks with creamy formulas and powerful pigments — at every price point.
Below, find our picks and let us know: Which liquid lipstick do you love? Vote your favorite up if it's a staple in your bag, and down if it wasn't your absolute fave. And if you aren't a huge fan of matte lips and want to sit this one out, check out our best lip-gloss reccs instead.
Advertisement