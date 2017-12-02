Story from Beauty

43 Shades Of This Popular Gloss Are Sold Out — But Here's The Next Best Thing

Mi-Anne Chan
After seasons of ultra matte lips, we welcome the resurgence of gloss. Clearly the rest of the world does, too, because over half of Buxom's popular Lip Polishes are sold out at Sephora (and there are 81 shades total).
Buxom's Full-On Lip Polishes, $20, have been a makeup mainstay for years, mostly because they come in a variety of finishes (metallic, shimmer, and high-shine) and shades (again, there are 81!), while feeling balm-like on the lips. The best part? Unlike many gloss formulas, these aren't sticky in the slightest, so you won't have to worry about your hair ending up in it.
Luckily for you, half the shades are still available for purchase, but if you favorite hue is sold out — or you simply want to try something new — check out our favourite non-sticky lip glosses in the slides ahead.
