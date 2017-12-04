Kim & Kanye Made It Snow For Saint's Birthday

When your parents are Kardashians, little things like the lack of snow in California are merely obstacles to overcome, not dictated by Mother Nature.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's son Saint had a co-birthday party with Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign – the two boys are two and three respectively – and the parents created a magical winter wonderland with a monster theme.
Of course, it's worth noting the temperatures in Calabasas, where the family famously lives, have hovered in the 60s for the past several days. But a little thing like the weather isn't going to stop the Kardashian's from making it snow.
Advertisement
Photos on Kardashian West's Instagram account shows a hillside covered in snow with peppermint candy inner tubes at the ready for kids to go screaming down the hill (sans coats, those lucky kids!).
We also see an ice rink shining under overhead lights with "Merry Monster Birthday" spelled out in silver balloons. In one sweet shot, we see West guiding little Saint to the ice – presumably to take a look at what mom and dad got him for his birthday.
As for the "monster" theme in this birthday? Both Reign and Saint had adorable cakes with Mike and James from the Monster's Inc. movies, so it's probably safe to assume the little boys are fans of the films.
We've seen a few cute pics of Saint lately. Just a few days ago Kardashian West shared a photo captioned "25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @EliLinnetz." The image features a Christmas tree, a tiny Saint surrounded by a pile of presents, and a whole lot of white space.
The Kardashian Wests have much to celebrate in the coming holiday season. The parents of two are expecting a new addition to their family – apparently another girl – via surrogate before the end of the year.
Advertisement