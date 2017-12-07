The $8 Highlighter That'll Hit The Top Of Your Holiday List

After Fenty Beauty launched in September, my friend group chat lit up like a Christmas tree with questions about the formula and which products to buy from the collection. Besides the innovative foundation which comes in a whopping 40 shades, it was easy for me to recommend the Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks. They're simple to use, highly pigmented, come in a range of flattering colors, and give you a glow like RiRi's — what's not to love?
But as soon as my friends found out that getting their hands on one of the magnetic sticks would cost almost $30, I was immediately hit with a second round of queries: Is there something... cheaper?
Advertisement
After explaining that Rihanna — and pretty much everything she touches — cannot be replaced, I quickly remembered that yes! There is an affordable alternative: the Nyx Professional Makeup Bright Idea Illuminating Sticks.
Are they an exact carbon copy of Rihanna's highlighters? Of course not. But, there are enough similarities to make these illuminating sticks the next best thing you can find at the drugstore. They're as smooth as butter, come in 12 shades (from rose gold and brick red to lavender and sand), and have an easy, portably applicator that won't melt in your bag. The best part? This rediscovered favorite, which has nearly 400 reviews and a 4.2 rating on Ulta's website, costs less than $10.
You can bet I'll be texting this out to the group — along with answers to all their other incessant queries, like whether their products are expired (probably), if they need to get that rash checked out (yes), and whether or not Baby Foot is worth it (definitely).
Related Video:
Advertisement