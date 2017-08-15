The No-B.S. Beauty Advice We Actually Text Our Friends

We're all guilty of trying to get the most out of a dinner party guest with an interesting job. Who hasn't asked the stock broker where they're secretly putting their money? Or spilled their messy breakup story to the therapist in the bathroom after a bottle of wine? As beauty editors who serve as on-call dermatologists, hairstylists, and makeup artists (anything that ends in "-ist," really) to our friends, family members, and postman, we get it — and we love it.