Beyoncé Is An Internet Ghost, Says Ed Sheeran

It's not exactly a secret that Beyoncé wears plenty of hats. She's a fashion designer, a mom of three, and, most notably, a music and cultural icon. However, if she ever wanted to add "secret agent" to that list, she could, because Bey is also the stealthiest pop star on the planet.
According to Entertainment Tonight's interview with Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé has a unique online strategy for making sure that her contact information is never too available. It goes without saying that the Lemonade mogul isn't handing out business cards to every fan that passes her on the street, but apparently, Bey is so private that even other famous people can't always keep up with how to get in touch with her.
According to Sheeran, who recorded a new version of his song "Perfect" with the soon-to-be Lion King star, Beyonce only keeps an email address for a very short window of time. He told ET:
"I have an email address I email [to get in touch with Beyoncé]... [The address] actually changes every week."
Bey is like your friend who perpetually has a new phone number, but instead of it being because she can't seem to keep an iPhone operational, it's because who wouldn't want to email Beyoncé?
Sheeran certainly did, though he did tell Ellen DeGeneres during an interview on Ellen's Show Me More that he was particularly nervous about the "Formation" singer declining the offer to guest on "Perfect."
"I was like, 'I love Beyoncé. Should I ask Beyoncé?' And then in my head, I was like, 'She’s going to say no,' but then I was like, 'Well, you might as well ask,'" Sheeran revealed to DeGeneres. "And she said yeah, so here we are."
Honestly, getting in touch with Bey seems like 99% of the battle, so more power to Sheeran for making this connection happen.
