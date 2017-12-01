This month marks the 20th anniversary of Titanic's release, which means its stars are revisiting every aspect of the film. And while the age-old question of whether Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) could have both fit on the door has been discussed ad infinitum, Titanic's ending is far from the movie's only memorable scene. That hand move on the car's rear window during the sex scene is just as iconic — so it's hard to believe that Titanic's sex scene wasn't in the movie's original script.
Winslet appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday to discuss her new movie, Wonder Wheel — but the host wasn't letting her off the hook without answering a few Titanic questions, too. And one of the first things we asked was about that hand movement. "Was that scripted?" Colbert asked Winslet of the sex scene. "And how sweaty did it get in that car?"
"I don't think it was scripted. I think we came up with it on the day," Winslet told Colbert. "It did get quite sweaty in the car, but we were spritzed down with spray Evian bottles to make us look really like we were in the throes..."
During the interview, Winslet also admitted that she "absolutely never" listens to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On." Colbert later asked Winslet if she was able to keep a straight face while saying, "Draw me like one of your French girls," and Winslet acted offended at the question.
"I think I probably did, but I should have laughed," Winslet said. We can't blame her for not breaking character, though — who would have known at the time that it would become one of the most-quoted lines in movie history?
