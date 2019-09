This month marks the 20th anniversary of Titanic's release, which means its stars are revisiting every aspect of the film. And while the age-old question of whether Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) could have both fit on the door has been discussed ad infinitum, Titanic's ending is far from the movie's only memorable scene. That hand move on the car's rear window during the sex scene is just as iconic — so it's hard to believe that Titanic's sex scene wasn't in the movie's original script