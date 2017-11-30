When you're one half of one of the world's most adored celebrity couples, you better bring it on your beloved's birthday. Fortunately, John Legend knows that words are the way to his woman's heart, and brought plenty of sweet ones when Chrissy Teigen's big day rolled around.
Legend took to Instagram to share a lovely sentiment over his wife of four years' birthday, and naturally, it was as mushy as one might expect from the man who wrote "All Of Me" for his love.
In the caption of a photo where Teigen looks like an ethereal goddess, Legend wrote:
"Happy birthday to my wonderful wife @chrissyteigen! I’m so happy you were born! You bring so much light to my life and to the lives of everyone who knows you. I love you so much! Happy Birthday!!!"
"Happy birthday to the coolest and funniest woman on earth.....The clapbacks are always lit....literally...I wanna be like you when I grow up," wrote one very correct fan.
"She's a sag. No wonder she's so wonderfully wild and outspoken," another observed.
"We most definitely love you, @chrissyteigen," added a third. "You're as real as they get and thank you for keeping us entertained."
This is the second time in November that Teigen was the subject of Instagram's excitement. The model, who gave birth to her and Legend's first child Luna in 2013, took to the social media platform earlier this month to reveal that she was pregnant with the pair's second baby.
"It's John's!," Teigen wrote in the caption.
Now, let's get this lady some cake.
