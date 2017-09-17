These Were The Absolute Cutest Couples At The 2017 Emmys

There's literally no better date night than the Emmys, and these couples stepped out in style. Right now, the best of the best in television (both in front of and behind the scenes) are gathering at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater to strut their stuff on the carpet before heading inside to celebrate another year of binge-worthy content. With shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, Modern Family, and Master Of None all battling it out for their respective categories, you can expect some pretty impressive names to be stepping out on that stage tonight — with their trusty partners by their sides.
This year, the couples came out in full force, rocking the pre-show with capes, canes, and some truly stellar poses. Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe were one of the first duos to pose for the camera, getting things off to a pretty radiant start. Truth be told, however, there's no wrong way to flaunt your love on the red carpet, especially when you're decked out in designer dresses and surrounded by some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most envious couples who are making their love red carpet official. Click on for #CoupleGoals galore.