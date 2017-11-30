Stila is Having a Major Warehouse Sale Right Now — & The Prices Are Insane

Gel eyeliner for $4? Cushion blush for $5? Usually scores like these can only be found from brands like Nyx and E.l.f. Cosmetics. But now, they’re coming courtesy of Stila Cosmetics, the department store brand with price tags to match — until today. Behold: The annual Stila Warehouse Sale, an online free-for-all as magical as the holiday season itself — and one in which prices on best-selling makeup drop to an unheard of 85% off.
Among the offerings: beloved lip and cheek stains (which drop from $24 to just $5) and on-trend foil-finish eyeshadows (once $32, now $10). Also in the mix: complete lip and cheek palettes for just ten bucks. In other words, a ton of our friends are getting Stila for the holidays this year — and it’s all wrapped up in guilt-free shopping.
The sale lasts through December 3, but with steals like these, many coveted favorites will sell out long before the microsite goes dark. Ahead, see some of our favorite finds and snap them up while the getting’s good.