Teddy Geiger Gives Fans Update, Says She Is Still Teddy

Yesterday, singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger took to Twitter to tells fans she is using female pronouns and that she’s keeping the name she was given at birth.
“A lot of u guys are asking. She/her pronouns are perfect,” Geiger, 29, wrote.
Heyaaaa! A lot of u guys are asking. She/her pronouns are perfect ☺️?— Teddy Geiger (@Teddygeiger) November 29, 2017
She shared another tweet clarifying she will be keeping her birth name, writing "Yes, I am still Teddy."
Geiger — who has written hits for Shawn Mendes and One Direction – took to Instagram in October to announce that she was transitioning.
The singer shared a screenshot of a comment from a fan, asking "tell us, why do you look different lately?" A brief look through Geiger's photos shows that her hair is growing out.
Advertisement
Geiger replied to the fan, saying "Okay… because u [sic] asked nicely… I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u [sic] guys. Talk sooooon byeeee."
Since then Geiger has become more open on her Instagram account, sharing photos of grown out hair, pierced ears and painted nails.
“Today I started HRT. The journey continues,” Geiger captioned a selfie. “Thank you for all of your support and love … it feels good to have great friends. I am very grateful.”
It's been an exciting few years as our culture has become a safer space for transgender people to come out. Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox and musician Laura Jane Grace have played a part in paving the way for people to come out about their own transitions.
Advertisement