Kelly Travis Hamm shared a sweet update with her fans over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend: She and her husband, Hunter Hamm, are expecting their first child!
Hamm, who competed on season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014, announced the news with an artsy Instagram photo. Instead of just sharing the traditional ultrasound image, Hamm stepped it up a notch by putting the sonogram photo on top of a confetti pile.
"Hamm in the oven! So excited to announce baby Hamm is due June 2018. #thankful #hammintheoven," she wrote in the Instagram caption, which she shared on Friday.
While she was on The Bachelor, Hamm's job was listed as "dog lover." Back in 2014, she told People that the title was "supposed to be funny" and that she was actually employed, on the business side of a construction company.
Advertisement
"I think it was supposed to be funny. I didn't think viewers would assume I'm unemployed," Hamm told People. "I do business development for a construction company. Because I'm passionate about animal rescue and know I have a great job that I'm good at, it doesn't bother me."
She's come a long way since starring on the reality show, though. Hamm actually knew her husband before appearing on the show — and she's said that she had him in mind while it was filming, People points out.
"I found myself wishing I was with Hunter, instead of all the incredible places the show was taking me," Hamm told Modern Luxury in 2015. The couple were married last May. It looks like the two of them have been inseparable ever since Hamm returned from The Bachelor — maybe everything really does happen for a reason.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement