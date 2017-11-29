Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty Were Just Kidding About The Whole Parents Thing

Update: It looks like those social media posts were just an elaborate joke.
"On behalf of YouTube personality Gigi Gorgeous, I would like to clarify any rumors from the past few days regarding Gigi's Instagram post. Gigi and her girlfriend, Nats, did not have a child together," Ackermann told the outlet. "Gigi's use of the word 'surrogate' was not meant the way it was received... Her use of the term while holding her friend's new baby was meant playfully, as she was stepping into the parenting role and caring for the child during her visit."
Advertisement
Gigi will still have a role in the baby's life, though.
"She was so excited to help care for the baby and is thrilled to be a part of the child's life," Ackermann told Just Jared. "Gigi believes that family is what you make it and will help provide a support system for the child for many years to come."
This story was originally published on November 27, 2017.
Gigi Gorgeous can now add "mom" to her list of titles.
The YouTube star and activist revealed over the weekend that she and her girlfriend, Nats Getty, are now moms to a son, Enzo. Gigi and the designer/heiress have been dating for almost two years.
"Thank you to our beautiful surrogate," Gigi captioned a photo of the couple with the newborn. Getty also shared several photos of custom onesies for little Enzo in an Instagram story.
"Our little angel," Getty captioned a different photo of the happy family on Instagram. The mamas look thrilled to be holding their newborn son, who appears to be sleeping peacefully in both of the photos.
Thank you to our beautiful surrogate??❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ihj2b9d0tR— Gigi (@TheGigiGorgeous) November 27, 2017
Gigi Gorgeous' documentary about her transition, This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous, premiered earlier this year and is available for streaming on YouTube Red.
"I think my life is a show, but that's what I signed up for," Gigi Gorgeous told New Now Next at a recent screening of the film. "The good, the bad, the ugly — it's all out there. But I've learned to spot red flags… and I've learned over the years to keep myself safe."
Advertisement
Since the film's release, Gigi's life hasn't slowed down, to say the least. The beauty vlogger is now an ambassador for Revlon and a TRL correspondent, and she's also working on her own scripted TV series. Oh, and her book is coming out next year, too. She's going to be one busy mama!
"I'm totally aware that people see me as a voice for my community, and it's an honor," Gigi Gorgeous recently told Refinery29. "But I'm just living my life."
Advertisement