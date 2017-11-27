Listen, we can't open the "Who does Thanksgiving best" can of worms — but I think we can agree that celebrities know how to do it better than the rest of us normals. The turkeys are bigger, the kitchens more grand, and the groupings more enticing. Just imagine what goes down at the Kardashian Thanksgiving — do you think Kris Jenner is subjected to a game of charades? (In actuality, it doesn't look like the Kardashians spent Thanksgiving together this year. They're a busy bunch.)
This doesn't mean celebs don't enjoy low-key Thanksgivings. Many of them were working this past week. Seth Meyers had his whole family on Late Night in lieu of a real Thanksgiving! Some were busy shooting their television shows. Celebritydom waits for no holiday, it seemed.
This holiday season, we give thanks for our families, our health, and that the world hasn't blown up just yet. But we also give thanks that Instagram exists. Because without Instagram, we might not have access to the fabulous Instagrams of the Hollywood elite.
