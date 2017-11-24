If Meghan Markle Marries Prince Harry, She Would Have Won Two Lotteries In Life

Meghan Markle may have hit the jackpot dating Prince Harry — and it turns out it's not the first time. Her half-brother revealed that Markle's father won the lottery when she was a kid.
"If Meg marries Harry she'll have won the lottery of life but dad winning the lottery helped us all," her half-brother, Tom Jr., told The Daily Mail. "That money allowed Meg to go to the best schools and get the best training."
Their dad won about $750,000 when Meghan was 9, according to Tom Jr., which allowed the budding actress to attend private school in L.A. and then study at Northwestern University. Meghan graduated from Northwestern in 2013 with a degree in theater and international studies, the latter of which might come in handy while in England.
Advertisement
Tom Jr. said his sister has always had "laser focus," as she started booking gigs before she was done with college. And since she started playing Rachel on Suits, she's continued to make a name for herself in Hollywood. "She knows what she wants and she doesn't stop until she gets it," Tom Jr. said.
Engagement rumors have been swirling since reports surfaced that Suits is ending and the actress is moving to London to live with her beau. They haven't made any announcements yet, but fans of the royal couple are hoping for a holiday engagement.
Meghan's brother also seems to be optimistic that they'll tie the knot at some point. "She was always the family's princess but now she's going to be a real princess," Tom Jr. told The Daily Mail, "and I couldn't be more proud."
If there is a wedding in their future, Meghan's luck in life will be indisputable. Marrying an actual prince only happens in fairytales, but winning a lottery for hundreds of thousands of dollars on top of that? That doesn't even happen in the movies.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement