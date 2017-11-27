Update (27th November 11am GMT): Buckingham Palace has now officially announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged. The wedding will take place in Spring next year and "further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course".
Original story: Could a royal Christmas engagement announcement be on the cards? The rumour mill has gone into overdrive in recent days and bookies have even suspended betting on a royal engagement, following reports that Meghan Markle has moved from Toronto to London with her beloved dogs to be with Prince Harry.
The front pages of today's tabloids also proffer up the rhetorical questions: "Has Harry pupped the question?," asks The Sun, alongside a photo of Markle with one of the dogs she's brought to London; while the Mail ponders: "What DO they know? Bookies stop taking bets on Meghan engagement."
"Royal watchers would love a Christmas engagement announcement, and as far as we are concerned it’s coming imminently," a spokesperson for betting company Ladbrokes told MailOnline. "Meghan has met her Prince Charming and it looks like this fairytale is going to end happy ever after."
A spokesperson for bookmaker William Hill said in a statement the company: "We believe the happy couple are already engaged and possibly have been for some time," reported Hello. Punters can still place bets on the finer details of the wedding, with William Hill naming St. Paul's Cathedral as the most likely wedding venue (with odds of 1/1), followed by Westminster Abbey (2/1) and Windsor Castle (6/1). While the odds of the pair marrying in the US stand at 33/1.
Bets are also still being taken on whether the prince will have a beard for the wedding (11/10 for yes, 4/6 for no), while odds that there will be another royal by the end of 2018 stand at 3/1.
Speaking to US Weekly ahead of Markle's move to London, an unnamed source said her furniture in Toronto would be going into storage and her personal belongings would be sent to the UK. "With Suits over, so is Meghan's life in Toronto.... but she's really excited about starting a new chapter with Harry." She will reportedly be living with her Prince Charming in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, her boyfriend/fiancé's London home.
