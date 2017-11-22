Woman-Spreading Is The Latest Celebrity Trend & It's Kind Of The Best

Haven't you heard? This year belongs to women. Part of that takeover includes women co-opting man's favorite stance: the man-spread. The Daily Mail noticed this week that celebs — specifically women celebs — have taken on a new habit. When posing for "casual" Instagram glamour shots, the celebs spread their legs, a la any man on the subway. The result is a come-hither pose that also says, "I own this space, ask me about it."
The Daily Mail cited celebrities like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, who have particularly modelish instagrams.
See, Hadid woman-spreading in an airplane.
Or, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid spreading out over a curb in February.
Or the celebrity offspring-turned-model Hailey Baldwin, using her legs to takeover a courtyard.
Or Kylie Jenner, making sure that no one else can sit on her fine white couch.
Or Jennifer Lopez, reclaiming her space in Vegas.
Or Kim Kardashian getting cozy on a jet plane.
Or Selena Gomez doing her best to eclipse the crowd at a D.C. concert in 2016.
The photo of Gomez is from way back in 2016. That is to say, this trend isn't new — women have been going akimbo with their legs for a while, especially when it comes to glamour shots. (Just ask any fashion photographer!) And, this pose isn't that dissimilar from the now-famous Kylie Jenner "Bambi" pose, which is essentially man-spreading, but on your knees.
What's notable about woman-spreading is that this pose has shifted into more casual territory. Now, Bella Hadid is woman-spreading all over her plane seat. Women can man-spread, too — only when we do it, it's glamorous and it doesn't inconvenience anyone on their morning commute. Something tells me Bella Hadid won't be taking over any subway seats anytime soon.
