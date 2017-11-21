Every time we think we're so over the whole idea of "French girl" style, another brand pops up that turns us on to the whole idea yet again. There's just something about the laid-back staples and their effortless silhouettes that we just can't quit. Of course, numerous brands have jumped on the French-girl bandwagon this year alone: Réalisation Par, Maison Cléo, and Jeanne Damas' line Rouje have all gained major traction in 2017.
But if you, like us, are still in search of a little je ne sais quoi, there's one more label to add to your radar. Jeu Illimité (meaning "unlimited game" in French) launched quietly a few months ago by Jessie Andrews, the same owner as Instagram-popular jewelry brand Bagatiba and swim brand Basic Swim (needless to say, its current 6K followers are already growing at an above-average pace). On Jeu, you'll find everything from mini dresses to turtlenecks, Kurt Cobain-esque sunglasses to super-soft vintage tees.
"The concept of Jeu came from my obsession with essentials and Parisian culture," Andrews tells Refinery29. "Do you ever have the feeling like there’s a hole missing in your heart? That’s exactly how I felt before Jeu. The older I get the more appreciative I become of the simple things in life. I wanted basics, but I also wanted something special that no one else had, or as close as I could get to that. I make the basics with dead stock fabrics in limited quantities, so you’re never getting something that’s mass produced."
As for who exactly the Jeu Illimité girl is: "A Jeu girl is effortless and confident," she says. "She loves culture and life. She can wear her white button down to work or the beach. Her outfit doesn’t define her, it compliments her." And in an age when trends come and go all too quickly, Andrews just wants to make pieces you can wear forever.
If you're in the market for some new cool-girl basics (and really, who isn't?!), click ahead to get to know this brand before it really blows up — because if Andrews' other labels are any indication, Jeu will be on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid before you can say "J'adore."