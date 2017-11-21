You'll Never Guess Which Store Is Launching A New Line Of Under-$5 Makeup

There are run-of-the-mill convenience stores, and then there is 7-Eleven. So much more than a mere matter of convenience, the chain — which boasts over 63,000 locations in 18 countries — is an international bastion of junk food, pre-made sandwiches, and sodas so large that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to ban the sale of them. Outposts in Japan even stock sheet masks next to the Slurpees and taquitos, Stockholm stores carry gourmet sweets that rival those found at Dylan's Candy Bar, and Australian patrons have their pick of a full range of personal-care products, a luxury that Americans were not afforded. Until now.
Not to be outdone by its international counterparts, 7-Eleven is launching a whole line of color cosmetics stateside, availably exclusively in 7-Eleven stores. Created with on-the-go shoppers in mind, Simply Me Beauty will consist of 40 items at low, low prices ranging from $2.99 to $4.99. Soon, you’ll be able to get your eyeshadow palettes, faux lashes, brushes, BB creams, and even brow powder in the same place you get your 3 a.m. chicken dippers. Score.
Lindsay Robertson, the product development category manager at 7-Eleven, said in a statement that the company's goal was to create a line of makeup that has a high-quality look and feel, without a prestige price tag. We won't know for sure whether Simply Me Beauty will replace our go-to drugstore brands until the products roll out at the end of the year, but we can say that we're about to impulse buy a lot more than just the family-size bag of Doritos next time we step through those glass doors.
