On Sunday evening, Selena Gomez gave her first television performance since her kidney transplant this summer, singing her new song “Wolves” at the 2017 American Music Awards. While her time on the stage sparked a bit of controversy — Did she have a panic attack? Was she lip-synching? — our eyes watched Gomez as she sung amid a troupe of dancers who carried her, giving the appearance that she was being kidnapped. It was a concept made even more real thanks to her appearance; she performed in a white slip dress, wet hair, and fake blood on her knees.
The aesthetic was noticeably different from the moto jacket-inspired Coach dress she wore on the red carpet. But as Gomez's stylist of three years, Kate Young, tells Refinery29: “I wanted the red carpet look to be a counterpoint to her performance look. So we went with a tough, sexy Coach look and Roberto Coin jewelry. The outfit took a couple weeks. She looks so hot in this outfit, especially with her new blonde hair!”
Young continued: “The performance was directed by Petra Collins and when we were discussing the overall look and feel, we referenced Twin Peaks and Picnic at Hanging Rock. That conversation totally got me into a [formalwear brand] Gunne Sax mood. Selena’s outfit is a little, silk slip dress, a Tiffany & Co. diamond cross, and white sneakers. I think she looked gorgeous and fit into Petra’s vision of the performance.”
The best part, though, is that the slip dress Gomez is easy to get your hands on. Made by Ginia, an Australian luxury brand made up of 100% silk nightwear and lingerie pieces, the silk chemise is, according to the label's site, "cut from pure silk, with delicate pin tuck detailing and scalloped lace trimmings."
"We had no idea Selena was going to wear Ginia for her first performance back," Emilie Hewitt, the brand's sales director, tells R29. "We found out yesterday afternoon and all the girls in the office were going crazy. I don’t think it get better than Selena: She is someone we truly admire and is the perfect style icon for the Ginia customer. We have always had a '90s minimal aesthetic in our styling, and this was definitely represented in the performance by pairing back our silk lace chemise with white trainers and socks."
The dress retails for $145.41 — just the perfect layering piece to wear when you hit the holiday party circuit this season. Screaming fans, however, are not included.
