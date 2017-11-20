"We had no idea Selena was going to wear Ginia for her first performance back," Emilie Hewitt, the brand's sales director, tells R29. "We found out yesterday afternoon and all the girls in the office were going crazy. I don’t think it get better than Selena: She is someone we truly admire and is the perfect style icon for the Ginia customer. We have always had a '90s minimal aesthetic in our styling, and this was definitely represented in the performance by pairing back our silk lace chemise with white trainers and socks."