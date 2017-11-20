Everything Leaving Netflix In December

If you're planning on bingeing some TV shows and movies on Netflix this Thanksgiving week, we don't blame you. It's great to connect with extended family members, but family time can also be stressful. When you need a little alone time, you can sneak off to watch a few minutes of your favorite show before rejoining the family for a round of post-turkey charades.
And if you're not sure what to spend your precious time watching, we have a few suggestions. There are a number of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in December, so this is your last chance to watch them on the streaming site.
Most notably, the first 11 seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be removed from the streaming service on December 9, so if you're not caught up with the gang's antics, now is the time. And, honestly, season 9's Thanksgiving-themed episode "The Gang Squashes Their Beefs" is perfect Turkey Day viewing in any context.
Other shows leaving Netflix include the first and only season of FX's Terriers, as well as the second season of Fox's Touch. And if you're a Yu-Gi-Oh! fan, we regret to inform you that both Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time and Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2 will part ways with Netflix on December 1. Several seasons of various America's Funniest Home Videos spinoffs will also leave Netflix on December 15.
As far as movies go, the most devastating loss is Holes, so you'll want to get one last viewing — and "Dig It Up" singalong — in before it's too late.
2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is also getting the axe next month. So is the 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles — it has a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer, so if you're looking for a highbrow movie to watch this month, it could be a great option. Read ahead to find out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in December, so you can plan your holiday streaming accordingly.