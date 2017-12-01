Story from Pop Culture

Everything Coming To Netflix In December

It's the most wonderful time of the year — or month, that is. Welcome to Netflix Day, the day on which Netflix announces what the new releases for the next month will be. Given that Netflix has been a lifeline for us all, especially this year, Netflix Day is a gift. It reminds us that no, we don't have to keep re-watching Stranger Things 2. There's more out there, and it's all slowly trickling onto our Netflix queue.
This month, Netflix is all about bringing back the classics. The Santa Clause (1994) arrives on the platform this month, as well as The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006). If Christmas movies aren't your vibe, more serious fare arrives in the form of V For Vendetta (2005) and 8 Mile (2002), the semi-biographical film starring Marshall Mathers and Britney Murphy.
With the arrivals of classics comes the usual slew of Netflix Originals. Netflix has been particularly gracious this year, gifting us with series like Dear White People, 13 Reasons Why, and Mindhunter. December brings us the show Dark, as well as the new movie Bright, which seems like a cheeky move on Netflix's part. A few British shows will debut new seasons as well, including the Cillian Murphy vehicle Peaky Blinders.
Ahead, see the full list of titles coming to Netflix this December.
While You Were Sleeping (1995)

In this semi-creepy romantic comedy, Sandra Bullock plays a transit worker who is mistaken for the wife of a man in a coma.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
All Hail King Julien: Season 5 (2017)

This Netflix Original based on the film Madagascar takes its fifth swing at bat.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of AMC.
TURN: Washington's Spies (2014 - 2017)

This AMC series detailed the American Revolution.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

In one of Jim Carrey's most iconic roles, he plays a detective who investigates, well, pets.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.
V For Vendetta (2005)

An anarchist named V (Hugo Weaving) plots to take down a tyrannical parliament in the near future.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

More Jim Carrey as a pet detective means more silliness.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.
August Rush (2007)

An orphan (Freddie Highmore) searches for his parents.

Available December 1
Photo: Defiance Entertainment.
Tyson (2008)

A documentary about the life and times of the boxer Mike Tyson.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of K Plus.
Chef & My Fridge: 2017 (2017)

Two chefs go head-to-head in this Korean reality show.

Available December 1
Photo: 1985 Films.
Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Learn more about the late Princess Diana in this documentary.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of PBS.
The Farthest: Voyager In Space (2017)

Explore the farthest reaches of space in this documentary about the Voyager space probe.

Available December 1
Photo: Paramount Pictures.
Sahara (2005)

Matthew McConaughey plays an adventurer in search of a Civil War vessel.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Paramount.
Nacho Libre (2005)

Jack Black plays a monk-turned-haphazard wrestler in this comedy.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Dreamcatcher (2013)

This Stephen King adaptation takes place in a remote town where aliens are slowly taking over.

Available December 1
Photo: Columbia Pictures.
Hitch (2005)

It's a tale as old as time: Boy (Kevin James) meets girl. Boy hires coach (Will Smith) to help him get girl. Then, coach falls in love with another girl (Eva Mendes).

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Darke Films.
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story (2017)

Learn about Justin Fashanu, the first openly gay British soccer player who died by suicide in 1998, in this documentary.

Available December 1
The Little Rascals (1994)

Little kids — rascals — struggle with their love lives.

Available December 1
Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Stanley Kubrick's Oscar-nominated film explores the effects of the Vietnam War.

Available December 1
The Wackness (2008)

Luke Shapiro (Josh Peck) takes up selling marijuana the summer before college. Ben Kingsley plays his weed-smoking psychotherapist.

Available December 1
The Young Victoria (2009)

Emily Blunt stars as the young Queen Victoria in this period film.

Available December 1
8 Mile (2002)

In a movie loosely based on his life, Eminem plays B-Rabbit, an aspiring rapper from Michigan.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Voyeur (2017)

Gay Talese, the famed journalist, trains his lens on Gerald Foos, a Colorado motel operator who spied on his guests. Netflix Original documentary.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
A Storybots Christmas (2017)

The Storybots crew celebrates the holidays.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays (2017)

In another Netflix Original holiday special, the characters from Home celebrate the season.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
My Happy Family (2017)

In this Georgian drama that premiered at Sundance this year, a 50-year-old woman leaves her husband and starts a life of her own.

Available December 1
Easy: Season 2 (2016 - )

The second season of Joe Swanberg's mumblecore anthology stars Aubrey Plaza and Judy Greer.

Available December 1
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Dark: Season 1 (2017 - )

The catalyst of this German drama is two missing children, whose disappearances are surrounded by supernatural mystery.

Available December 1
When Calls The Heart: Season 4 (2014 - )

More foibles on the frontier occur in the fourth season of this Hallmark drama.

Available December 4
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight (2017)

The former Late Late Show host takes his talents to Netflix for an hourlong special.

Available December 5
Photo: DreamWorks Pictures.
Trolls Holiday Special (2017)

Get festive with a holiday-themed trolls special featuring the vocal talents of Anna Kendrick.

Available December 6
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
El Camino Christmas (2017)

A young man journeys out to find his father and ends up trapped in El Camino, Nevada on Christmas Eve.

Available December 8
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
The Crown: Season 2 (2016 - )

The second season of Netflix's award-winning show delves into the rumors of Prince Philip's (Matt Smith) infidelity.

Available December 8
Catwoman (2004)

Halle Berry plays Catwoman in one of the few superhero movies that focus on a woman.

Available December 11
The Magicians: Season 2 (2016 - )

SyFy's series, based on Lev Grossman's book series, is like a darker version of Harry Potter. Magicians attend school in Fillory, a magical land that is far more sinister than it appears.

Available December 11
The Santa Clause (1994)

Tim Allen takes on the big red guy in this Christmas classic.

Available December 12
Photo: Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures.
The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

Tim Allen is back at it: 2 Santa, 2 clause!

Available December 12
Photo: Courtesy of Disney.
The Santa Clause 3 (2006)

Martin Short plays a villainous Jack Frost in the final Santa Clause film.

Available December 12
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Judd Apatow: The Return (2017)

The producer and writer famous for Freaks and Geeks takes his talents to the stage.

Available December 12
Photo: Courtesy of AMC.
Halt & Catch Fire: Season 4 (2014 - )

This AMC series depicts the fraught world of computer engineering in the 1980s.

Available December 14
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Erased: Season 1 (2017)

This Netflix Original series is based on the Japanese manga of the same name.

Available December 15
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Wormwood (2017)

This Netflix Original series is part documentary and part fiction. Peter Sarsgaard, an actor, reenacts the true story of the CIA's experiments using LSD. Errol Morris, the famous documentarian, directs.

Available December 15
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Trollhunters: Part 2 (2016 - )

The second part of the series about a teen who, upon discovering an amulet, must save the world.

Available December 15
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
The Ranch: Part 4 (2016 - )

The fourth part of Ashton Kutcher's oddball Netflix Original sitcom.

Available December 15
El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5 (2013)

This telenovela focuses on the leader of a Mexican cartel.

Available December 15
45 of 84
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Ultimate Beastmaster: Season 2 (2017 - )

Elite athletes compete to finish radical obstacle courses in this reality series.

Available December 15
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Travelers: Season 2 (2016 - )

Travelers from the future scootch back in time to fix things that have gone wrong.

Available December 16
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer (2013)

In this Italian comedy, an aspiring journalist becomes increasingly aware of the danger of the Sicilian mafia.

Available December 15
Photo: One More Pictures.
The Haunting Of Helena (2012)

A single mother's daughter becomes possessed by a demon.

Available December 15
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2 (2017)

Filmmaker Reggie Yates travels around the world, documenting political issues such as police brutality.

Available December 15
Photo: Reality Entertainment.
Discovering Bigfoot (2017)

Researchers spend a few days trying to confirm the existence of Bigfoot. (Yes, it's a documentary!)

Available December 15
Photo: Rai Cinema.
A Five Star Life (2013)

A forty-something woman reexamines her life in this Italian comedy.

Available December 15
Photo: Wing and a Prayer Pictures.
Pottersville (2017)

In a small town, a man in a gorilla suit is mistaken for Bigfoot. Chaos ensues.

Available December 15
Photo: One More Pictures.
Neverlake (2013)

A young girl goes to visit her father, an archaeologist working at a dig on a lake that has horrible secrets.

Available December 15
Photo: Al Jazeera America.
Freeway: Crack In The System (2015)

Documentarian Mark Levin inspects the life and times of Freeway Rick Ross, a legendary drug kingpin.

Available December 15
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Hello My Twenties! Season 2 (2016 - )

Two enemies are forced to share a dorm in this Korean comedy.

Available December 18
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
The Indian Detective: Season 1 (2017 - )

This Canadian Netflix Original stars the comedian Russell Peters.

Available December 19
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Russell Howard: Recalibrate (2017)

The English comedian Russell Howard brings his talents to Netflix.

Available December 19
Photo: Pokeprod.
You Can't Fight Christmas (2017)

Two people — one who loves Christmas, and one who does not — inevitably fall in love in this Christmas-themed rom com.

Available December 19
Photo: Pokeprod.
Miss Me This Christmas (2017)

A couple who married on Christmas Day decide to finalize their divorce on Christmas day.

Available December 19
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
La Casa del Papel: Season 1 (2017 - )

Eight people, united by one mysterious kingpin, plan a bank heist in this Spanish television series.

Available December 20
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Peaky Blinders: Season 4 (2013 - )

In Birmingham, England, a gang called the Peaky Blinders fight to stay afloat.

Available December 21
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Fuller House: Season 3 (2015 - )

The house gets fuller, and the hijinks get crazier in the third season of this Netflix Original reboot.

Available December 22
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 (2017 - )

This eight-part Netflix documentary explores the origins of popular toys throughout history.

Available December 22
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 (2014)

Get to know the deadliest animals in Latin America.

Available December 22
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Bright (2017)

Will Smith stars in this Netflix Original film about a cop forced to partner with an orc.

Available December 22
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Dope: Season 1 (2017 - )

This documentary explores the drug business in America.

Available December 22
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1 (2017)

A woman from an underserved neighborhood in Mexico City becomes a warrior.

Available December 22
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Bright: The Music Videos (2017)

Watch the music videos associated with the movie Bright.

Available December 23
Photo: Blumhouse Productions.
Creep 2 (2017)

Mark Duplass, one-half of the Duplass brothers, co-wrote this found footage horror film about a videographer who finds herself trapped in a cabin with a creep.

Available December 23
Photo: 3DD Productions.
Myths & Monsters: Season 1 (2017 - )

Learn about how myths and monsters intersect in this documentary series.

Available December 23
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Cable Girls: Season 2 (2016 - )

The second season of the Spanish Netflix Original arrives.

Available December 25
Planet Earth II (2016 - )

Get to know our mothership — the planet — in this BBC series.

Available December 25
Netflix New Year's Eve Countdown

Netflix releases a slew of New Year's content that will countdown to New Year's Eve. See the full list of options, below.

All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Available December 26
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey (2017)

Todd Barry, the low-key comedian with a preference for the word "folks," debuts his first Netflix special.

Available December 26
Photo: Balboa Entertainment.
Pusher (1996)

A drug pusher encounters a series of obstacles when a drug deal goes awry.

Available December 27
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
La Mante: Season 1 (2017 - )

A famed serial killer decides to cooperate with police in this French miniseries.

Available December 29
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Bill Nye Saves The World: Part 2: Season 1

The second season of Bill Nye's science-focussed web series arrives.

Available December 29
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
The Climb (2017)

Observe as two hikers climb mountains in this Netflix Original film.

Available December 29
Photo: Gulp Pictures.
Killer Legends (2014)

Get to know the legendary semi-true horror stories in this documentary about the things that scare us.

Available December 29
Photo: GP Pictures.
Shelter (2007)

A surfer falls in love with his best friend's brother.

Available December 29
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (2017)

The veteran comedian premieres his second of three Netflix specials.

Available December 31
Fun Mom Dinner (2017)

A casual dinner with four moms gets outrageous.

Available December 31
