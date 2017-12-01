Everything Coming To Netflix In December

It's the most wonderful time of the year — or month, that is. Welcome to Netflix Day, the day on which Netflix announces what the new releases for the next month will be. Given that Netflix has been a lifeline for us all, especially this year, Netflix Day is a gift. It reminds us that no, we don't have to keep re-watching Stranger Things 2. There's more out there, and it's all slowly trickling onto our Netflix queue.