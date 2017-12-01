Everything Coming To Netflix In December

It's the most wonderful time of the year — or month, that is. Welcome to Netflix Day, the day on which Netflix announces what the new releases for the next month will be. Given that Netflix has been a lifeline for us all, especially this year, Netflix Day is a gift. It reminds us that no, we don't have to keep re-watching Stranger Things 2. There's more out there, and it's all slowly trickling onto our Netflix queue.
This month, Netflix is all about bringing back the classics. The Santa Clause (1994) arrives on the platform this month, as well as The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006). If Christmas movies aren't your vibe, more serious fare arrives in the form of V For Vendetta (2005) and 8 Mile (2002), the semi-biographical film starring Marshall Mathers and Britney Murphy.
Advertisement
With the arrivals of classics comes the usual slew of Netflix Originals. Netflix has been particularly gracious this year, gifting us with series like Dear White People, 13 Reasons Why, and Mindhunter. December brings us the show Dark, as well as the new movie Bright, which seems like a cheeky move on Netflix's part. A few British shows will debut new seasons as well, including the Cillian Murphy vehicle Peaky Blinders.
Ahead, see the full list of titles coming to Netflix this December.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
73 of 84
Netflix New Year's Eve Countdown
Netflix releases a slew of New Year's content that will countdown to New Year's Eve. See the full list of options, below.
All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Available December 26
Netflix releases a slew of New Year's content that will countdown to New Year's Eve. See the full list of options, below.
All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Available December 26
83 of 84
84 of 84
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of celebrity news, fun takes on pop culture, and trending stories on the Refinery29 Entertainment Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement