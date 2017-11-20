The Best Instagrams From The 2017 American Music Awards

What are the American Music Awards? Well, it's a ceremony that was originally created by Dick Clark to replace the Grammy Awards ceremony, which originally aired on ABC. When the Grammys contract with ABC expired, Dick Clark stepped in with a novel idea: Let's make a new awards show! This one will be similar to the Grammys, but it won't be based on an academy of voters. Nah, this one is populist: The public votes on the AMAs contenders.
More importantly, the AMAs are an excuse for the celebrities of the music realm to gather and celebrate their industry. This year is a big year for the ceremony, too. Selena Gomez will perform for the first time after her kidney transplant this year, which is monumental. (Her performance at the 2014 AMAs is semi-iconic as well. Gomez has had a lot of luck at the AMAs.) Christina Aguilera will perform a tribute to Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard, and two of the most powerful women in pop, Kelly Clarkson and Pink, will take the stage for what is sure to be the most epic of opening performances.
While all of that goes down on your television screen, moments will also be happening on tiny screens — on phones! Much like us, celebs love to document the biggest moments of their careers on Instagram. And we're very glad they do. Otherwise, how would we know who hung out backstage? Or what Selena Gomez looked like in her limo on the way to the ceremony?
Ahead, the best Instagrams from the 2017 AMAs. We'll be updating this post throughout the night, so stay tuned.
Read These Stories Next: