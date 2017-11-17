Add This Sex And The City Merch To Your Holiday List

Speaking of a traumatic event, the two also introduce a t-shirt and tote that poke fun of Carrie’s boyfriend Jack Berger breaking up with her over that now iconic Post-It note. “We chose the post-it because it’s iconic,” Garroni explains. “While it’s a deep-cut reference to the show, as Berger is a very forgettable boyfriend, those who know remember that moment so viscerally. Also it seemed exciting to elevate something as mundane as a post-it.” Fairless added: “If only Trump would resign via a post-it note on the front door of the White House. Although I think a "I'm Sorry. I Can't. Don't Hate Me" tweet is more his style.”