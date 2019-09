Add This Sex And The City Merch To Your Holiday List

In between wryly dissecting outfits worn on Sex and the City, Lauren Garroni and Chelsea Fairless let their followers decide their latest t-shirt design between an “I Can’t Help But Wonder” written in a nameplate script or one with an emblem of Carrie Bradshaw and co’s favorite drink, a Cosmopolitan. “It was really close,” Fairless tells Refinery29. “The nameplate script design got 44% and the Cosmo emblem got 56%. So we made the winning design into a t-shirt and the runner-up into a tote bag.” Garroni added: “We had too many people DM’ing us after the poll closed begging us to do the nameplate version, it was too good to let go. For those who are indecisive, like us, we’re offering a gift set with the tote, shirt, and pins with each graphic.”