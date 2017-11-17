This Is The Size-Inclusive Answer To The VS Fashion Show

While there is so much intrigue and interest surrounding the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and who will or will not (Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry) be taking to the runway to spread their wings, a different sort of runway show is taking off — one designed to be inclusive.
Alyse and Lexi Scaffidi — the sisters behind @bitesizedfitness and @bitesizedsis respectively — got the idea to put on their own size inclusive show when they realized you don’t often see models below a certain height. Alyse is just 4’11 and together with filmmaker Domenick Cucinotta, the bite-sized girls wanted to produce a runway show that reflected size and height inclusivity.
Advertisement
“We actually came up with the idea during last year’s VS Fashion Show, as we were sitting there mesmerized by the spectacular fashion designs,” Alyse tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “We wanted to be angels ourselves, but we knew that wouldn’t be possible.”
She continued: “Recreating the VS Fashion Show was our chance to make 21 girls’ dream of being a runway angel come true, and in the process, we hope to inspire body confidence amongst other women,” Alyse explains. “It’s about breaking away from a stereotypical look of what is beautiful and celebrating who you are as a person.”
Alyse and Lexi choose relatable people to walk in the show, modeling pieces they each designed. “We want to help change young women’s opinion of what’s considered beautiful,” Alyse tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “We want to help them embrace beauty in their uniqueness and differences, which will inspire them to chase after their dreams, regardless of society’s opinions.”
Watch the video of the show below.
Advertisement