The news comes after the "Bad At Love" singer ended her show in Alberta, Canada early on Tuesday night, and afterward, her show on Wednesday in Edmonton was subsequently canceled.
Halsey, who recently came out in support of Planned Parenthood, took to social media to explain the reason for the decision to fans. On a note within an Instagram post, the "New Americana" songstress wrote:
"I’m so sorry to the fans in Calgary and Edmonton who were effected by the cancellations. There are very few things in this world that could make me stop a show, and my fans know that. This is breaking my heart but I have to take a few days to gain my composure so I can put on the best show possible in Minneapolis and finish out the tour with a bang. I’ll make it up to the fans in Canada. Thank you for understanding and respecting the privacy of me and those close to me during this time. I love you."
Later on, Halsey added in the caption of the post that the "rest of tour is resuming as planned."
The singer, who is openly bisexual and recently released the track "Strangers," a love song featuring Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony that uses female pronouns, received plenty of love from fans in the Instagram comments.
"Be it your physical or mental health, take your time in healing," wrote one supportive fan.
"Whatever it is, I hope it will be okay. Get yourself where you need to be. Stay fearless Halsey," added another.
Halsey has a history of being particularly candid with fans. In January, she came out on Twitter about her battle with endometriosis and her struggle with receiving a proper diagnosis.
