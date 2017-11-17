"I’m so sorry to the fans in Calgary and Edmonton who were effected by the cancellations. There are very few things in this world that could make me stop a show, and my fans know that. This is breaking my heart but I have to take a few days to gain my composure so I can put on the best show possible in Minneapolis and finish out the tour with a bang. I’ll make it up to the fans in Canada. Thank you for understanding and respecting the privacy of me and those close to me during this time. I love you."