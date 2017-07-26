First, some context: In June, Halsey, a feminist who identifies as bisexual, told Paper that she was so over bisexuality being misrepresented in music as something particularly scandalous. (Say it louder for the people in the back, girl.) In her interview, the "New Americana" singer seemingly quoted Lovato's 2015 party anthem "Cool For The Summer" when she told the magazine:
"[I don't like that] bisexuality [is seen] as a taboo: ‘Don’t tell your mom’, or ‘We shouldn’t do this’, or 'This feels so wrong but it’s so right.'"
"You know a song is a hit when people are still talking about the lyrics two years later. #shhhhdonttellyourmother"
Halsey, who penned the track "Strangers," a love song featuring Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony that uses female pronouns, did not respond to Lovato's backlash. However, it appears that whatever beef was between the two artists is officially dead, because these two are definitely cool for the summer, and probably all other seasons as well.
The evidence? A cozy Instagram post.
"Ran into this beauty today," wrote Lovato in the caption of her and Halsey's new pic.
Fans were all about it:
"My favs in a pic," wrote one commenter on the new photo.
"TWO QUEENS TOGETHER SLAY SLAY," said another.
"Y'all need a song together," wrote one fan, reminding the pair that a collaboration should come next.
Halsey isn't the only celebrity Lovato has shown love for on social media recently. She recently sung the praises of longtime pal Selena Gomez when the pop star dropped her new single "Fetish."
".@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we've come a long way since our Barney days," wrote Lovato on Twitter.
Sigh. To see pop stars get along is a truly beautiful thing.
All of this is not to say that Halsey's criticism of bisexual representation in music isn't valid — just that, despite a conflict, these two musicians were able to settle their differences and hang out. Theirs has officially become a friendship I'm rooting for.
