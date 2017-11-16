There's no question that social media helped build Kim Kardashian West's empire, but what of her daughter, North West?
According to a new interview with Women's Wear Daily, Kardashian — who recently launched her already uber-successful makeup line, KKW Beauty — revealed that little Nori is already very interested in the online world. In fact, she's already an aspiring YouTuber — a dream Kardashian insists she would never deprive her of.
"The other day, it was so funny. My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos," Kardashian told WWD. "She was unboxing the My Little Pony ColourPop collection, and I thought to myself, 'I wish I was recording this,' because her reaction was so funny...and then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, 'Mom, I want to do a YouTube video.'"
So how onboard is Kardashian for North's new potential life as a vlogger? Call Kim K. a realist.
"I don't know if it's something she would really want to do…but it's always a struggle on how much you want to have exposed or how much access you want them to have to social media...In the world we live in today, I don't think you ask someone young growing up to not be on social media. That's just cruel. That's like asking [someone] to not communicate," she admitted to WWD.
That's not to say that Kardashian herself has never taken a social media hiatus. In October of 2016, the reality star was held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room while burglars stole her possessions. She took a break from the all of her social media outlets following the awful ordeal, returning in January to Instagram to post a sweet family pic.
Only time will tell if North will one day beat her mom's follower count, but one thing's certain: Being a social media queen is in her blood.
