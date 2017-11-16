Kris Jenner Now Has A Personal Scribe Because Cameras Are Not Enough In 2017

Kris Jenner has officially hired a scribe to write down her conversations, and it's proof that the true leader of the Kardashian empire will do anything to document her life — despite that reality show doing it for her already.
In a clip from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner introduces her kids to Madhvi, the woman she has hired to record all of her conversations. Jenner is thrilled, but her daughters? Well, they took the scribe's presence as an opportunity to expertly troll their mother. You gotta love family.
While at dinner (a dinner already documented by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras), Khloé decided to show her mother the downsides of having someone write down every single thing said in Jenner's presence.
"Mom, do you have to pee or are you good with your diaper?" Khloé asked her mom, right in from of Madhvi, before adding: "She queefed in our workout the other day. She was queefing!"
Jenner may be all about recording her every word, but that doesn't mean she's always down to spill the beans. Despite the rumors that Khloé and her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner are both expecting with their respective boyfriends, the reality star is keeping her lips tightly zipped.
"[Kylie's] not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening," Jenner told The Cut back when the rumors of Kylie's pregnancy first swirled.
Later, when Ellen DeGeneres attempted to suss out the truth on her talk show, Jenner quickly clapped back:
"Oh, I can feel where this is going," Jenner told the audience. "She's trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies."
Jenner might be great at keeping things to herself, but with Madhvi lurking, who knows what private conversation she'll be privy to.
