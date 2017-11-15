There's something about very pale blue eyes that is so alluring, you'd almost think they were the works of some clever colored contacts. And most times, you'd be right — like when Selena Gomez's eyes resembled the color of the ocean at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Even Ivanka Trump has tried to play off her green contacts as the real thing. But for Paris Jackson, this is not the case at all.
After this year's MTV Video Music Awards, the internet was buzzing about her upside down teal eye makeup — but that the only thing that caught everyone's attention. It was also her actual eyes. According to Teen Vogue, the enamoring effect of Jackson's eyes isn't just the flattering eye shadow. In fact, the 19-year-old's makeup artist, Jo Baker, told the publication that Jackson was born with a "rare eye condition" that leaves her irises a striking blue pigment.
Advertisement
So, what is this mysterious condition? Baker doesn't mention specifically, but according to Business Insider, there's a likely explanation. Since Baker mentioned that the condition does not affect Jackson's vision, one genetic syndrome that could apply is the Waardenburg syndrome (WS). WS impacts the pigmentation of someones eyes, hair, and skin, and people with the condition are known to have pale blue eyes — just like Jackson's. However, the National Organization for Rare Disorders states that there are multiple subdivisions of the syndrome — six, to be exact — so there's no way of knowing exactly which one Jackson has solely based on what Baker told Teen Vogue.
At the very least, now we have exactly one more explanation as to why we couldn't stop staring at Jackson's makeup that night.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement