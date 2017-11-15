Violet Chachki Becomes The First Drag Queen To Front A Lingerie Campaign

Even though the success of Chachki's latest modeling job is a coup for the industry, she maintains that it's up to them to continue to provide opportunities for diversity if change is indeed on the agenda. "It depends on the brand or designer, really, and what their personal beliefs are on these things. But the fashion industry, especially in New York, is very much so an industry. I feel like queens play a role in the creative aspect, but now, we're also selling products because of social media and Drag Race," she tells Refinery29. Chachki means, of course, that despite the relevance drag culture has in the industry — especially right now — a queen's spot is never guaranteed.