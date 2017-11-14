Julianne Moore's Daughter Is Her Legit Twin

Julianne Moore's daughter, Liv Freundlich, is only 15, but she's already the spitting image of her mom.
Moore's husband, Bart Freundlich, along with the couple's daughter Liv, accompanied her to the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit ceremony on Monday. As People pointed out, Moore and Liv could totally be twins.
Moore was being honored at the ceremony for her work as both a human rights advocate and as an actress. Her costars from various projects gave speeches about her work both in front of the camera and in her offscreen life.
Elizabeth Banks, for instance, praised Moore for her role as the founding chair of Everytown for Gun Safety's creative council, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Julianne knows that we celebrities are pack animals and that if she could just lead us, we might speak up," Banks said at the event. "Julianne Moore is saving lives. She is saving our freedom, and I wanted to speak tonight about Julianne's work as a gun safety advocate because it is important. It is fierce, it is brave, and it should be celebrated alongside her work, which is also, as we know, all of those things."
Julianne Moore Honored Alongside Husband and 15-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter https://t.co/RBGw1dGVSN— People (@people) November 14, 2017
Kristen Stewart, who costarred with Moore in Still Alice, called the actress her "work mom," THR noted.
"In our line of work, it's not just a job, it's deeply personal, and the reason why she is this trustworthy beacon of an actor is she is one of the most thoughtful, compassionate, curious, willfully tireless excavators of what people feel and what drives them and what hurts them and what elates them," Stewart said at the event.
For her part, Moore told reporters that she was grateful her daughter was able to attend the event. She and Freundlich also share a 19-year-old son, Caleb Freundlich, but Moore noted that he wasn't able to attend the event as he's away at college. It's great to see the family is supporting Moore's work just as much as her costars are, and it sounds like Moore is a gem beyond the screen as much as she is on it.
