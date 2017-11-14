These 280-Character Tweets From Celebs Make It All Seem Worth It

On November 7, Twitter rolled out an exciting new feature: Users could share statements as long as 280 characters. For so long, the site restricted tweets to just 140 characters, and users seemed to enjoy Twitter's forced brevity. Brevity is the soul of wit, right? If we're following that logic, then twice-as-long tweets would be half as funny. So, 280 characters would be the death of Twitter.
In an op-ed for The New York Times, comedian Aparna Nancherla argued that this new feature would be the death of funny on the medium. "At the risk of comparing yet another thing to jazz, Twitter has always been the jazz of the internet. It’s just as much about what you can’t fit as what you can," she explained.
Okay, but...
Tweets with 280 characters aren't that long. It's like our favorite Twitter personalities moved from a black box theater to a slightly bigger black box theater. Now, there's more room to play around and — more importantly, perhaps — to make powerful statements. Our favorite celebrities have room to ramble, and rambling can lead to some unexpected and sometimes profound places. It's all going to be worth it, we promise!
Listen, transitions are hard. We all miss the short, quippy tweets of last month. But it might just be okay. Ahead, the longish tweets from celebrities that make this rough patch seem semi-alright.
Read These Stories Next: