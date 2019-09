André 3000 Is Back & — This Time He’s Wearing Tretorns

As for how he’s styling his collab with the Swedish brand, Mr. Ice Cold says it’s all about comfort. “I’m going through a phase where I don’t wear a lot of new clothes,” he says, “I try to find just everyday pieces.” He explains that when he does shop, he hits up places like vintage dealer What Goes Around Comes Around. “It’s more like an ‘unfashion’ kind of fashion because I’ve spent so many years [focused on clothing], so now it’s now it’s the opposite.” The key to wearing the sneakers, according to Benjamin, is to let the colors shine — and “don’t be too matchy-matchy.” As for those Anita Baker tees that had the internet aflutter a few weeks ago? “Very soon, we’re in the middle of making a deal with the t-shirt delivery person to make it happen.”