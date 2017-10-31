Why Haven’t We Noticed Andre 3000 Loves Wearing Anita Baker T-Shirts?

That’s when he got to thinking: What if he made his own, much cooler version? “I’m an artist, and I’m buying bootleg shirts of another artist, so I felt bad," he continued. So I was like, Maybe, so my conscience feels good, let me try to find an address for Anita and send her a little check.” But for Benjamin, it was more of a joke. “Like, ‘Anita, I just bought these shirts, I feel bad about it, here’s $50,’” he adds “Then I started thinking, wouldn’t it be great to design a line of Anita Baker tees and present the line to Anita? Maybe she needs some merch.”