Why Sade’s Style Still Inspires Designers & Rappers Today

Comey isn’t the only fashion person currently obsessed with Sade, born Helen Folosade Adu. Fast-fashion retailer Zara is currently selling a t-shirt with the singer's face on it for $22.90. Yara Shadidi channeled Sade on Instagram , paying homage to one of her most iconic looks : the Canadian tuxedo with good hoops and a smattering of red lipstick, proof the chanteuse is still inspiring the generations after her. For Vogue Mexico's April cover, model Adwoa Aboah was photographed holding a bolero hat by its strings and a fitted dark teal blazer, with of course, red lipstick. If the inspiration was subtle for the cover, the accompanying editorial inside made it all the more obvious with a recreation of the iconic image of her in the canadian tuxedo, her hair slicked back in a braid, a huge pair of gold hoops on her ears.