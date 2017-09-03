Rachel Comey Knows What Her Woman Wants

This newfound self-assuredness extends to her upcoming collection, too, as Comey says she was trying to think about a “boss woman.” “There will be three sections and one of them hopefully is that woman of authority,” she reveals in advance of her show, which will be held at The Met Breuer’s Flora Bar. “The second one will be more playful styling, more item driven and probably more casual and not necessarily only for the workplace. And then the last group will be a more dressed up version, so we’re playing with volumes and some more decorative elements. [There will be] lots of tailoring sprinkled out through it all. I feel like there will be lots of tailoring this spring in all of the shows, it just feels like a moment for it, it’s an authoritative thing.”