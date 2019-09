Rachel Comey Knows What Her Woman Wants

In advance of the Women’s March this past January, Comey, in a somewhat surprising turn, penned a letter to the CFDA calling on her fellow designers and colleagues for support: “This is an opportunity for us, the fashion industry, to show that we stand in solidarity with the women who make up the majority of our customers — and the majority of our workforce," she wrote. "Women's rights are human rights.” Looking back, she admits the letter and most of her post-election activist actions weren’t planned. “It wasn’t very premeditated, again I was just trying to do my part and kind of be there for my team and my customers, use the opportunity that I have to speak up about the things I believe in,” she says. “I think that that is part of maturing too, and I think that’s probably a big difference between now and 15 years ago when I started my business. I was a younger person and more shy. As you get older, you have to step up, all women especially need to do it and it’s not like it’s something that I feel is necessarily a natural thing for me to be outspoken, but I think it’s important to use my voice. I’m just trying to be that person. I think there just comes a time in every woman’s career when you have to take some authority.”