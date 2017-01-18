This Designer Is Going All In For The Women’s March, & We’re Inspired

Designer Rachel Comey has big plans for the Women's March in Washington, D.C. this weekend. She'll be taking her 30 female employees from her New York HQ with her to the March, and her female staffers in Los Angeles will be participating in the sister march in downtown L.A. But Comey isn't closing up shop in order to join the empowering cause. In lieu of closing her stores this weekend, the designer is having her male employees work the selling floor.

Additionally, 50% of Comey's sales on Saturday, January 21 will be going to Planned Parenthood. Comey outlines all of this (and more) in an open letter she penned to the CFDA. "This is an opportunity for us, the fashion industry, to show that we stand in solidarity with the women who make up the majority of our customers—and the majority of our workforce. Women's rights are human rights.” Comey writes in the letter. The designer implores her fashion industry peers to consider organizing a bus to the march for employees, or subsidizing staffers' travel arrangements for the march. If that's not plausible for financial reasons, Comey has additional advice: "for brands that can't afford this – at least be lenient about absenteeism the day of the march, and make necessary arrangements in advance." Comey also suggests that fellow designers and retailers donate a portion of sales on Saturday, or in the preceding couple of days, to human rights organizations. "These needn't be limited to female-focused groups—if women's rights are human rights, the reverse is also true," Comey writes. "Women are hurt by war, environmental degradation and workplace exploitation, just as men are—if not more." She also suggests creating a fashion-specific hashtag, such as #fashiononthemarch, to document the event, and asserts why it's important for the industry to play a part in the march in some capacity. "I do believe we have an opportunity here, to showcase fashion—and the fashion community—at its best. I also believe it's our responsibility to do just that." Kudos to Comey for taking action and mobilizing her staff for the historic occasion, and for encouraging other designers to do the same. We're guessing she's got a killer pantsuit (or, perhaps, a jumpsuit?) to wear for the occasion.