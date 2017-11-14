Story from Weddings

This Wedding Cake Is Basically A Castle

Natalie Gontcharova
It seems like we see a new, absolutely bonkers and over-the-top, wedding cake almost every day. That's the beauty of Instagram (and constantly trolling Instagram for #fancyweddings). There was the French croquembouche-inspired unicorn cake with its mini-doughnuts, pastel-pink macarons, and roses. Just recently at an Indonesian wedding, there was a fairy-tale Cinderella castle with cherubs and a little chapel. And then there are geode wedding cakes, Harry Potter wedding cakes, and just about every other creative permutation you can think of.
The latest is this regal, multi-tier beauty, served at a wedding at the InterContinental David Hotel in Tel Aviv. Everything about it seems magical: The imperial staircase, the balconies, the flowers, the little cherubs, the fact that it must have taken months for the bakery to put together...
Sagie & Loren the wedding ?

A post shared by Riky's Cakes ? 054-7000-684 (@rikyscakes) on

The cake was created by Riky's Cakes, who make kosher cakes that are up to 10 tiers.
Check out the cake baker's video for an up-close look at the creation.

Sagie & loren the wedding ?

A post shared by Riky's Cakes ? 054-7000-684 (@rikyscakes) on

The glamorous reception also featured Marie Antoinette-style dancers.

A post shared by Ruti Peer (@ruti_peer) on

