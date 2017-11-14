It seems like we see a new, absolutely bonkers and over-the-top, wedding cake almost every day. That's the beauty of Instagram (and constantly trolling Instagram for #fancyweddings). There was the French croquembouche-inspired unicorn cake with its mini-doughnuts, pastel-pink macarons, and roses. Just recently at an Indonesian wedding, there was a fairy-tale Cinderella castle with cherubs and a little chapel. And then there are geode wedding cakes, Harry Potter wedding cakes, and just about every other creative permutation you can think of.
The latest is this regal, multi-tier beauty, served at a wedding at the InterContinental David Hotel in Tel Aviv. Everything about it seems magical: The imperial staircase, the balconies, the flowers, the little cherubs, the fact that it must have taken months for the bakery to put together...
Check out the cake baker's video for an up-close look at the creation.
The glamorous reception also featured Marie Antoinette-style dancers.
