Geode Wedding Cakes Are Blowing Our Minds

The next big trend in wedding cakes takes a cue from middle-school science class. Specifically, geodes. Geodes are volcanic creations that look just like normal rocks until they're split open to reveal a sparkling crystal interior.
Geode cakes use colorful sugar rocks to create intricate crystal formations, resulting in brilliant cracks that look carved right out of the frosting. These stunning creations are serious labors of love. It can take at least three days to grow the kinds of sugar crystals needed to decorate these cakes — and up to a week for larger rocks!
We’ve rounded up 10 of the best geode cakes on Instagram, and they’re all gorgeous works of art. Take a look and get ready to be inspired.
The classic geode-cake design, in dreamy lavender and gold.
With crystals running from top to bottom, this design doesn't hold back.
Make this trend yours by complementing the crystals with an equally stunning cake topper.
The best part? Sugar rocks make amazing decorations that are totally edible, and actually delicious.
This cake focuses the geology on the outside, featuring Pantone’s colors of the year, Rose Quartz and Serenity.
The muted colors in this cut create a sophisticated look.
These beautiful crystalized cake pops add just the right amount of sparkle.
This is our dream geode, with gold foil and a deep-purple hue that makes the crystals look like they go on forever.
There's something about emerald that is instantly luxurious.
The gold foil makes this cake super-stunning.
