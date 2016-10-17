At its core, the Harry Potter series is all about the power of love. Fans know all too well that Harry's ability to love is what helps him save the day time and time again. That's exactly why so many millennial couples are now choosing to incorporate J.K. Rowling's beloved tale into their wedding days.
While some diehard fans infuse that HP magic into every aspect of their special days, others give smaller nods to the iconic series. One popular way of doing this is with Harry Potter wedding cakes. Harry Potter-loving pairs are getting super-creative with these delicious reception focal points. Cakes range from fantastically elaborate to subtly chic, but they all give a special shout-out to the wizarding world. These cakes would make Dumbledore, a.k.a. love's biggest advocate, seriously proud. Take a look at some of our favorites, ahead.
