Merlin’s beard! A Texas couple just spent $65,000 on a Harry Potter-themed wedding. That's a lot of galleon, but it seems to have been worth it for die-hard HP fans Stephanie Dodd and Samuel Goetsch.
Like so many millenials around the world, Dodd says J.K. Rowling’s books were a crucial part of her childhood. She told The Daily Mail, “I was 10 years old when I started reading the novels, and they helped me through a really difficult year of school when my best friend moved away.” So she decided to pay homage to the Wizarding World with an extravagant wizarding wedding.
It turns out the young couple has been on-theme since day one of their engagement. Goetsch proposed to Dodd on one of the train platforms featured in the sixth Harry Potter movie. From there, things only got more magical.
The wedding venue, Bell Tower in Houston, was transformed into the Forbidden Forest, and the bride walked down an aisle made with pages from the Harry Potter books. There was even a live owl that delivered the rings to the best man during the ceremony.
Floating candles and potion-like cocktails made the guests wonder if they had actually apparated to the Hogwarts Great Hall for the reception. The dance floor was adorned with a customized house crest, and the seating plan was displayed inside a quidditch goal post.
The bride told The Daily Mail, "I'm so glad that it was such a unique and special day because I don't want people to ever forget it. It was truly a day of love, and becoming a family after five years was simply amazing." Accio, handkerchief! (New York)
