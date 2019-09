After 50 Years, Wilhelmina Is Celebrating Decades Of Beauty

A key component of remapping the industry's beauty blueprint has been largely facilitated by the shift in modeling agencies, which have quickly adjusted to meet the increasing demand for a more comprehensive representation of beauty. Wilhelmina, one third of the holy trinity of modeling agencies — which include the legendary Elite and Ford model managements — is celebrating its past and looking towards its future with a new book, Wilhelmina: Defining Beauty . While the model-themed coffee table book is one of the first of its kind — and oh are the pictures divine — it serves as a time capsule of what the industry used to look like, and proofs just how much they influenced and shaped the industry as it stands today.