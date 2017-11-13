After 50 Years, Wilhelmina Is Celebrating Decades Of Beauty

Across 240 pages, Wilhelmina: Defining Beauty celebrates the agency that was founded by Wilhelmina Cooper in 1967. Starting out with only three women, Wilhelmina would go on to represent some of the most influential and recognizable faces in the business, launching several icons along the way. Women like Naomi Sims, Anjelica Huston, Beverly Johnson, Patti Hansen, and Whitney Houston among others, all got their start at the famed agency. It now boasts a roster of over 2,700 models worldwide. Accompanied by essays penned by fashion journalist Eric Wilson, with a forward by Hansen herself, the book uses photographs from over the years to answer the age old question: What is beauty?