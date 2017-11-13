Actions speak louder than words — and Swifties aren't happy about Sam Smith and Reese Witherspoon's recent activity.
Swift's album reputation came out on Friday, and there have been a lot of tweets about her and the album. Many are positive tweets from fans. Some are people complaining about the fact the album isn't available for download from Apple Music. And some are just plain criticisms of the singer and her music.
One now-viral tweet reads, "When someone thinks Taylor Swift is a better artist, singer, and song writer than Sam Smith," along with a GIF of The Office's Stanley (Leslie David Baker). Here's where things get shady: Apparently, Smith liked the tweet, according to BuzzFeed. Since then, though, it looks like he's un-liked it.
Advertisement
Smith also retweeted a fan who suggested he accidentally liked the anti-Swift tweet, so it might just have been a misunderstanding. The vast majority of his other recent tweets and likes have been about his new album, The Thrill of It All.
When someone thinks Taylor Swift is a better artist, singer, and song writer than Sam Smith pic.twitter.com/ubh7dmW2Cp— Donny (@DonnyV_35) November 11, 2017
Completely and utterly overwhelmed. The Thrill Of It All is officially number one in America. Truly, a dream come true. Thank you all from the deepest part of my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fCdT6T46kq— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 12, 2017
As for Reese Witherspoon, she didn't like the tweet about Sam Smith. Instead, she liked one shading Swift's recent Saturday Night Live appearance.
In response to a Billboard tweet about Tiffany Haddish and Swift appearing on the same episode of SNL, one person wrote, "We were excited for JUST Tiffany, not this." Witherspoon liked the tweet — and if you scroll through her recent Twitter "likes," you'll still see it on there.
We were excited for JUST Tiffany, not this https://t.co/uNqGWoJPBQ— Ambassador for the Ugly-Fine Committee (@lanifeli_) November 10, 2017
As some fans pointed out on Twitter, Witherspoon's actions actually are pretty shady, considering her support for Swift in the past. At her 40th birthday party last year, Witherspoon invited Taylor Swift to perform at the event.
Still, the Twitter like doesn't necessarily mean the Big Little Lies star has changed her mind about Swift. She might simply have been recognizing the fact that Haddish was the show's first Black woman standup comedian to ever host the show — maybe she just didn't want Swift's inclusion in the episode to overshadow that moment.
Advertisement