If you consider yourself a bonafide Swiftie, then you've probably listened to Taylor Swift's new album, Reputation, on repeat. Swift's latest has breathed new life into my workout playlist, and I'm hardly alone in celebrating the home of "Look What You Made Me Do." In fact, St. Louis' KMOV newscaster and co-host of Great Day St. Louis Laura Hettiger loves the new album so much that she crafted her traffic report to be totally Taylor Swift-focused.
"Did anyone catch my T. Swift inspired traffic report today?! As you all know, I like to spice it up a bit when the commute is a good one, so that's just what I did," Hettiger wrote on Facebook. "I doubt it hurt my 'Reputation!'"
If you ever questioned whether Swift's massive catalog of music was fitting for puns, well, Hettiger is here to prove to you that any of Swift's songs can be a fantastic play on words.
"If you are about to make a drive into downtown St. Louis, there is a lot of blank space on the roads out there," Hettiger remarked in her traffic update, clearly referring to the single off of Swift's 2014 album 1989.
"I could have a love story with how traffic is developing right now," she added later in the newscast. (Romeo, please save me from these puns.)
She also referenced Swift's second studio album while imploring people to get out on the empty St. Louis roads:
"Hey, be fearless on this Friday morning, just get out the door, friends!"
One person a fan of the newscast? The "Call It What You Want To" singer herself, who took to Twitter to sing the praises of the TV host.
"My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me. I LOVE YOU @LauraKHettiger"
My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me. I LOVE YOU @LauraKHettigerhttps://t.co/OvC349nq8y— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2017
If Hettiger ever wants to give up the news life, maybe she can work with Swift on her next album. Co-lyricist, anyone?
